It's been just five days of Bigg Boss 17 and things have started to heat up inside the house of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show. This time Bigg Boss has declared that he will play favourites and even expose contestants, that is, be baised IN YOUR FACE way. And that's what has been happening. Well, every year Bigg Boss plays a game himself. And this season is no different.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's game in week 1

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered as a couple. On stage, Vicky told Salman Khan that he is tired of being the one to click a picture of Ankita with her fans all the time and wants to create an identity of his own. Ankita agreed with the same. Vicky from day one has been interacting with everyone inside the house. He has tried playing games, pranking people and more but Bigg Boss has axed it all saying that it is all tried and tested. Ankita, too, is seen having issues with Vicky. She felt ignored but that was not the case. It seems Vicky is being restricted by Bigg Boss and in some way by Ankita.

So far, Vicky Jain is one of the most liked contestants inside the house. The online fans are loving his jovial personality and how he instigates people to fight too. It's a game and he is gaming, alright. Ankita Lokhande's fierceness is also being loved but her possessiveness towards Vicky is also being noticed by fans. She has had differences with a lot of people and has sorted them all too.

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in week 1 on Salman Khan's show

Aishwarya and Neil had a very lull phase throughout the week apart from a few fights. Aishwarya Sharma has fought with Anurag Dobhal. Neil had not yet fought with anyone, but the record broke tonight as even he got into an altercation with Vicky Jain. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma seemed in observation mode throughout the week and hence, there was little or no content from their side. They were labelled as boring contestants, that is, until, Bigg Boss provided the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple with therapy, by instigating them to fight with Ankita and Vicky. Neil has observed that Vicky and Ankita have been manipulating the whole house by instigating them against each other and by also resolving the fights.

Well, BollywoodLife conducted a poll on X (formerly Twitter), asking its readers, which Telly couple, Neil-Aish Or Ankita-Vicky, the netizens liked more. Here we are today, declaring the results. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have won the poll but with a small margin. Neil and Aishwarya received 51.9% of the total votes while Vicky and Ankita received 48.1% of the total votes. Have a look at the screenshot of the poll results here:

Tonight on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff promoting Ganapath while Kangana Ranaut promoting her upcoming new movie Tejas. Let's see who Salman reprimands this weekend ka Vaar.