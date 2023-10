Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's bonding was something that was loved by the viewers, but after watching this latest promo, one can say that both ladies are playing their games exceptionally well. In this late video promo, you can see how Ankita Lokhande's left everyone shocked by going against Mannara and siding with Isha Malviya. Kangana Ranaut was seen making an entry in the show to promote her upcoming film Tejas. Kangana questioned all the contestants in the house, referring to the dialogue from her upcoming film Tejas, about who they felt they wanted to protect from the inmates of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut on his show, fans in awe of their 'bang on' chemistry

Watch the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, where Ankita Lokhande's statement against Mannara Chopra shocks everyone in the house.

#IshaMalviya and #AnkitaLokhande bonded well from day 1, Isha was the only one who stuck with ankita & Vicky in there thick & thin. And now when isha is low, #MannaraChopra wants ankita to stay away from isha. That's not how friendship works mannara. Your Thoughts ?#BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 22, 2023

i dislike Abhishek too; but I personally feel Sallu dragged him wayyy too much. Also amongst all HMs, the first one to go n talk to him was #AnkitaLokhande n that was a genuine nice gesture imo#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/NTF0Jc5ruD — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 21, 2023

Ankita wakes up and says that she would like to put evil eyes on Isha Malviya and protect her from Mannara's evil eyes, which leaves everyone shocked. Mannara hits back, saying that Isha can have her own personality in the house and that there is no need for her to become a choti Ankita in the house. While fans come out in support of Ankita claiming that she bonded with Isha from day one and did the right thing.

Mannara Chopra has become an instant hit on the house, and even the fans of the show are loving her style and swag. But there are other sections of people who are calling out to the actress, claiming that the channel will definitely favour her as she is Priyanka Chopra's cousin. Do you think Big Boss is biased towards Mannara? Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.