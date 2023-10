Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande seems to be regretting her decision to participate in Bigg Boss along with her husband, Vicky Jain, within two days. Why do you ask? The actress was seen expressing her disappointment over her husband, Vicky, and how he is overwhelmed and involved with everyone in the house apart from her, and when he finds new people, he forgets everything. Ankita was seen having this conversation with Isha Malviya over how stupid Vicky is, and she isn’t getting a good feeling and just wants to leave the show and go. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestants ranked: The fakest, wisest, most chalak celebs on the show

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande crying as she is upset with Vicky Jain and talks about quitting the show.

Ankita and Vicky are one of the most highlighted couples in the house. In fact, Vicky definitely came as a surprise, as he is more engaging and involved compared to Ankita. There is a lot of debate going on about how Vicky should have come into the show separately, and his game would have been even stronger.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma admit to being boring and not Big Boss material.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya were seen admitting to being boring in the new promo. Aishwarya even breaks down by saying that she isn't understanding what she should do in the house and is having different kinds of mood swings. We wonder if both of these couples manage to survive in the house or not. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.