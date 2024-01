Bigg Boss 17 is just a week away from its grand finale, which is scheduled for January 28, 2024. There is tough competition between Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar to win the trophy. In last night's episode, Golmaal director Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Khatron Ke Khiladi host called out each and every housemate for their respective flaws and pointed out where they went wrong in the game. During the episode, Rohit Shetty informed Ankita Lokhande that her husband has been partying with ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sana Khan, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. To which the Pavitra Rishta actress said her husband will get a slap from her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finale: Abdu Rozik takes dig at Munawar Faruqui for having many girlfriends; predicts winner

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande wants to slap Vicky Jain

In last night's episode, Rohit Shetty informed Ankita Lokhande that her husband Vicky Jain is on a party spree post his eviction. Rohit said that Vicky has already partied with Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan, and others. The director also stated that very soon Vicky will be partying for the third time. Rohit said to Ankita that he is swearing on his films that he is not lying. Post Rohit Shetty's revelations, Ankita Lokhande said, "Woh, thappad hi khayega." Seeing Rohit Shetty teasing Ankita Lokhande over her husband, the housemates shared a good laugh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Neil Bhatt wants THIS contestant to lift the trophy

Vicky Jain to cut all ties with Sana Raees Khan?

It so happened that Vicky Jain was recently spotted at a social gathering. The media present there asked Ankita Lokhande's husband if Sana is with him. Hearing this, Vicky Jain blushed and said that Sana is at her home. He then said, "Sana ji ka saath ab khatam hua" (There's no alliance with Sana now). Post his eviction, Vicky is frequently seen rooting for wife Ankita Lokhande on various platforms. Vicky's eviction came as a surprise to many as his name was always considered in the top 5 finalists. He was evicted a week before the grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Rohit Shetty wins over netizens with his tough questions for Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar