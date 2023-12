Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra lock horns after the actress gossips about her asking Ayesha Khan about how she is looking in the outside world and doesn’t care about her friend Munawar Faruqui. The Pavitra Rishta actress gets extremely angry over this gossiping about Mannara and asks her to speak on her face. Ankita slams Mannara as a double-faced girl and insists Munawar trust her. Mannara hits back at Ankita, saying that she can put on her lipstick and come out and ask what is happening, calling her the most self-centred woman. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui dances with Ayesha Khan in the house; fans say 'Ladki khel gayi aur Nazila Sitaishi phass gayi'

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals who according to her is the winner material, one who shouldn't win and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ankita admits she is self-centered and questions Mannara about whether she can do anything about it. Ankita, who is counted as one of the strongest contenders in the house, has been seen locking horns with almost everyone in the house, including Munawar, who is her only friend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 9 report card: Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande fight for the top spot; Samarth Jurel beats Vicky Jain

Trending Now

Munawar is right now shattered after Ayesha Khan makes an entry into the house, as he has been exposed. There are his fans who are slamming makers and claim they are maligning his image, while Munawar accepts he did wrong to Ayesha Khan and apologises to her.

She is saying

I didn't Want to share my private life in Public Then usne #AyeshaKhan

Ke saath apne personal Dms kyu share kiye Yeh donni milkar munawar ko defame karr rahe#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta#MunawarWarriors#BiggBoss #BB17 #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/Wh6Z8Ru0Rj — MUNAWAR KI JANTA ™ (@MunawarKiJanta1) December 18, 2023

He has such a good heart. He can never do that to someone. I can see in his eyes. Munawar be strong ?? ? UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUIpic.twitter.com/VE3DCsblwd — ???? ??????? ??????? (@Team_Faruqui08) December 18, 2023

Munawar stayed true, no cheating involved. Just taking the next relationship step at his own pace#MunawarFaraqui #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/o1h92SWAba — Dua✨? (@dua459) December 18, 2023

On the other hand, Nazila Sitaishi appeared live on her Instagram handle and called Munawar Faruqui a cheater and womanizer.