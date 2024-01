Bigg Boss 17 has been much in discussion because of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fights. They have been constantly fighting inside the house. Since the beginning, Ankita Lokhande has been complaining that she doesn't get enough attention from her husband. Vicky Jain has had a problem with her tone and behaviour. The fights have got intense and even families got involved. During the family week, Vicky Jain's mother made some shocking revelation. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Vicky's behaviour toward Ankita was discussed. Though Vicky and Ankita had a heart-to-heart conversation, in today's episode the real-life couple had a fight again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui justifies Samarth Jurel's eviction; netizens call him 'sadistic' [Check Reactions]

Is Vicky Jain looking like a womaniser in Bigg Boss 17?

In today's episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had an argument again. The Pavitra Rishta actress also warned her husband and stated that he should not look like a womaniser on National Television. Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were having fun along with Vicky Jain. He asked how does he look like while sleeping to Ayesha and that did not go down well with Ankita Lokhande. She said that he shouldn't cross a line. Vicky also mentioned that it is his wife who is setting this narrative against him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets furious as Ankita Lokhande complains of lack of compassion; 'Sach bolna abhi chalu karunga na...' [WATCH]

Netizens are quite shocked with Ankita Lokhande's behaviour. Many are now sympathising with Vicky Jain. Viewers are calling her jealous, insecure and much more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has a major complaint against Salman Khan; '100 achaiyo mein ek buraai...'

Trending Now

Check out Ankita Lokhande's video below and fans' reaction.

#AnkitaLokhande looks like crazy woman. Maybe unhappy marriage is the cause. #VickyJain is tharki anyways which is why she keeps saying the womaniser word to him — Kahaani of Life (@kahaani_of_life) January 15, 2024

Areh psyco woman #AnkitaLLokhande ?? pata nahi #VickyJain kaisa handle karte hoge isko bhar She is completely mad insecure jealous egoistic person ? aana hi q tha #BiggBoss17 agar vicky k piche hi ghumna tha kuch game khelegi ya bs vicky vicky kregi — Sana (@Sana050990) January 15, 2024

#ankitalokhande wants everyone to behave according to her, no one can even breath without her permission, such a controlling woman and she never hears what the other person has to say, she dominates #vickyjain as if he is supposed to just say yes to whatever she says #biggboss17 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) January 15, 2024

To be honest, #AnkitaLokhande herself wants to show her husband's #VickyJain image as wrong .she wants to show herself as a good woman and wants to get sympathy.All the time you show that my husband is a womaniser, it is not like that, but you are trying to show off to the public — sunny (@sunnykr2303) January 15, 2024

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

In tomorrow's episode, nominations task will take place. The housemates will be divided into two teams and torture task will take place. The promo suggests that the competitors will use every mean to get saved. From chilli powder to more, all hell will break loose.