Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain become the most popular couple in the show, they grabbed headlines more due to their fights than their bonding. Ankita came out as an insecure and dominating wife, while Vicky Jain was labelled as a toxic husband and a big red flag. But slowly things have been sorted between the couple. Vicky lost to be in the top 5 spot and was evicted in the mid-week elimination. Ankita is striving to win and she might even win the show as many are calling and a fixed winner and alleging that the makers are biased toward her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra; who'll be out of Top 3 as per voting trends?

But Ankita seems to not worry about winning or losing, but the future of her hubby Vicky Jain, when Vicky got evicted he jokingly promised crying Ankita that he would not party without her. But the party pictures of the star went viral soon after he came out of the house. Ankita who was seen weeping while witnessing her journey video was seen jokingly talking about spying on hubby Vicky as she is sure he must be partying a lot in her absence. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel opens up about getting intimate with girlfriend Isha Malviya on the show, her father ignoring him and more

Ankita Lokhande admits to being insecure about Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra's bonding

Ankita in the show was extremely affected by her husband's bonding with Mannara Chopra. In fact, she openly expressed her insecurity towards it and asked Vicky if he had feelings for Mannara and this left many stunned and how.

All said and done, Bigg Boss 17 journey has come to an end, and their fans hope both Ankita and Vicky let bygones be bygones and start afresh.

