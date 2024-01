Bigg Boss 17: Television star Rashami Desai has expressed strong support for her friend, Ankita Lokhande. During the family episode, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law visited the house, but after her departure, Vicky Jain's mother began accusing Ankita of various things. This has angered Rashami, who is a friend of both Ankita and Vicky Jain. She took to her Instagram story to criticize Vicky Jain's mother for her unwarranted attacks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra is unsure about Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti’s age; Isha Malviya feels her name is too long

Bigg Boss 17: Rashami Desai bashes Vicky Jain's mom

In a recent post, Rashami Desai praised Ankita Lokhande for her impressive performance on Bigg Boss 17. She acknowledged Ankita's hard work and determination as the reasons for her success in her professional space. Rashami also mentioned that she is good friends with both Ankita and Vicky and hopes that the couple will resolve their issues once the show is over.

However, she strongly criticized Vicky Jain's mother for maligning Ankita Lokhande's image. Vicky's mother had recently accused Ankita of taking Sushant's name in the show for sympathy, and also revealed that she and her husband were against Vicky and Ankita's marriage. Rashami was deeply disappointed by these statements and slammed Vicky Jain's mother in her post.