Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is nearing its grand finale. Recently, contestant Vicky Jain was evicted from the show, which surprised many as he was considered a top 5 contender. During his time in the house, Vicky's relationship with Sana Raees Khan was questioned, with a widely circulated video showing Sana holding Vicky's finger, sparking rumours of a secret romance. However, both Vicky and Sana have denied these speculations.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain blushes hearing Sana Raees Khan's name [Watch Video]

Post his eviction, Vicky Jain was spotted at a social gathering last night where he was asked by the media if Sana was with him. Vicky blushed and gave a humorous reply, stating that Sana was not with him and their alliance was over. The businessmen said, 'Sana apne ghar pe hai. Sana ji se saath khatam hua.'(Sana is not here with me. My alliance with Sana is over now.) Check out the video below.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Sana Khan, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan

Post his eviction, Vicky Jain hosted a party for fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Khan, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya and others at his home. Internet was left in splits as Ankita Lokhande who is still in Bigg Boss 17 house speculated that after exiting the show the first thing her husband would do is party with friends.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the grand finale will take place on 28 January, 2024. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra amd Arun Mahashetty are the top five finalists. There's a tough competition between Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar as they are considered as the top contenders for the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.