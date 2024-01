Bigg Boss 17: The recent eviction of Vicky Jain shocked everyone, to say the least. He was known as the mastermind of the show and was considered a top 5 contender, but he got eliminated a week before the finale. Vicky's journey in the show had its ups and downs. While he was appreciated for his active involvement in the game, he was also criticized for his arrogant behaviour towards his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Unlike other contestants who were from the entertainment or social media industry, Vicky was not related to either. Nevertheless, he charged a significant amount for participating in the show Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya raises temperature with her orange cutout dress ahead of the grand finale

Vicky had shared in the show that he was always attracted to fame, and it was on his insistence that Ankita finally agreed to participate in the controversial reality show. He made it clear that he was not there to take care of her but to play the game and win the audience's hearts. Although he did not win the show, he managed to grab many eyeballs during his stint.

According to a report in Siasat.com, Vicky charged a whopping amount of 71,000 per week, and he had earned around 70 lakhs throughout the season before his eviction. This is impressive considering he was not a celebrity, social media influencer, or a YouTuber.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled for January 28, 2024. It is rumored that Arun Mahashetty or Mannara Chopra will opt for the money bag. As of now, the top 3 contenders are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.