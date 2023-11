Bigg Boss 17 is getting more intense with every passing day. The contestants are grabbing attention with their controversies and fights. Well, recently Vicky Jain is under the radar of the netizens and got massively trolled for his behaviour. He was seen emotionally supporting distressed Sana Raees Khan. Sana was holding Vicky's hand throughout their discussion which left the netizens irked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar pulls Vicky Jain's arm aggressively as they fight over 'ration ki chori'

Sana tried to hold Vicky's hand multiple times and he was also seen talking to her. The video from the live feed went viral on social media and netizens called Vicky a useless husband. On Reddit, Sana and Vicky's video was captioned as, 'Vicky and Sana Holding Hands For those that are interested.'

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 video

Social media users slammed Vicky for disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande. One user wrote, 'This is weird. Also, this is the same Vicky who had an issue when Ankita danced with Chintu for a task', while another said, 'I don’t think he’s trying to hold the hand here Sana is trying to get him to hold her hand.' Another internet user wrote 'When man does this it’s fine no issue but if in his place Ankita or some other woman did it she would be criticized. I am sorry this is so wrong-Ankita was right now when I think of it'.

In Bigg Boss 17, Navid Sole was eliminated and as per rumours the makers will bring in new wild cards to spice up the game.