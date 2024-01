Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage is going through a tough time. They are facing a lot of issues. They have had many ugly fights inside the house. Earlier, Ankita complained about Vicky not giving her time and kept speaking to everyone else in the house. Their fights kept increasing and crossed all limits. Everyone thought they would get divorced. However, their mothers were called inside who made them understand but that did not help. Their fights kept increasing and recently, we saw Ankita being upset about Vicky speaking to Mannara. The family week happened and Vicky's mother made various allegations against Ankita. She said Ankita does not know how to speak. Also Read - Has Rashami Desai been affected by the turmoil around Ankita Lokhande's life in Bigg Boss 17? Actress' cryptic post worries fans

Ankita gets insecure about Vicky and Mannara

She even said that Ankita should learn to respect her husband. Post their family members left, we saw Ankita getting even more insecure of Vicky and Mannara. Even though Mannara keeps addressing Vicky as her brother, Ankita keeps getting upset when Vicky speaks to Mannara. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and others get nominated; Who will lose a spot in top five?

Recently, we saw Ankita explaining to Vicky that he needs to stop doing all this as he looks like a womaniser. Vicky told her that he looks that way because his wife keeps making faces whenever he speaks to any girl. Vicky even accused her of doing the same with his friends outside. He said that Ankita only wants him to stay with her and not make friends.

Fans calls Ankita a red flag for men

He even told her that he has helped and been there for her whenever she wanted but she always shows that her husband is bad. Now, fans have been feelings that Ankita needs to see a doctor as she is behaving like a psycho. One of the users on X shared her video with Vicky from Bigg Boss 17 and wrote, "#AnkitaLokhande is behaving like a PSYCHO . Ek minute me rona dhona se paagalo ki tarah act karna. She needs psychiatrist. Or she is doing this intentionally? #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AnkuHolics #VickyBhaiya #VickyJain"

Another user wrote, "This #AnkitaLokhande is Red flag as partner finally #VickyJain revealed truth about his marriage and life .! She never had let @jainvick live his life before #BiggBoss17 house ..! And she’s the one living her life the way she want ..! #BiggBoss17"

This #AnkitaLokhande is Red flag as partner ? finally #VickyJain revealed truth about his marriage and life .! She never had let @jainvick live his life before #BiggBoss17 house ..! And she’s the one living her life the way she want ..!#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/WDX0wwLPm2 — bigg Boss 17 (@pateljames20) January 16, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande has became so irritating, insecure,self-centered,

that she even don't trust her husband also.. She is so OBSESSED nd JEALOUS with #Mannara .. Bhai koe btaey inko host ne baithne bola tha manara ko sath mei ?#BB17 #MannaraChopra #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/IUJ7HniE9K — Bollywood Blitz (@BollyBlitzz) January 16, 2024

This #AnkitaLokhande is Red flag as partner ? finally #VickyJain revealed truth about his marriage and life .! She never had let @jainvick live his life before #BiggBoss17 house ..! And she’s the one living her life the way she want ..! pic.twitter.com/MdkzIkLk5r — डेऽटीNII (@DestinyyyBoss) January 16, 2024

So so proud of #VickyJain giving it back to this irritating lady #AnkitaLokhande He is too smart and has understood what’s happening and the narrative everyone’s trying to set against him. He has played so well and he is my 2nd fav contestant after #AbhishekKumar #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/eHCWfojZtd — Rtweets • ?? (@magicaldiarie) January 17, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande is nothing but a woman who capitalizes every situation to make her partners look bad with a goal to prove herself Bechari & Right and it's not only #VickyJain but she always tried to do in the SSR case that he left the diamond. God Bless/Save Vicky ?? #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/BNQH9ru7P2 — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) January 16, 2024

I would rather off myself than being a husband of a wife like #AnkitaLokhande ‼️ She’s nothing but a insecure, jealous & manipulative lady who’s definition of relationships is completely flawed ‼️#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #VickyJain #MannaraChopra #JioCinema

pic.twitter.com/Hvdpz3nY5e — ???????? (@shanktankk) January 17, 2024

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the other contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya are currently seen as the contestants. Samarth Jurel got evicted from the show recently.