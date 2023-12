Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making headlines ever since the video of the star husband went viral where he angrily snaps at her and it looks like he tried to slap her. Ankita too looked extremely shocked in the video and once again Vicky got slammed for his toxic behaviour. However, Ankita Lokhande’s mom has come to the defence of her son-in-law and refutes his toxic behaviour towards her daughter. Reacting to the latest video of Vicky trying to slap Ankita, her mom Vandana Pandis Lokhande claims that they are a happy couple and it's nothing that Vicky tried to slap her daughter. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande confirm that Vicky Jain tried to slap her? [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande's mom covering Vicky Jain's attempt to slap act to her daughter.

One user commented on the video, " Jhoot bolna hi padega na ab but hum sab jante h ki ky huaa h". Another user said, ", kadwa Sach ko accept kariye aunty ji". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother has THIS to say about Vicky Jain's slap video

Netizens strongly slam Ankita's mom over covering Vicky's act and calling them a happy couple. Denying the claim of Vicky tried to slap Ankita, her mom says," No, it's wrong. I know Vicky and Ankita both and what's being said about them is absolutely wrong. They both are a very loving and happy couple. This statement of the Pavitra Rishta actress's mom is bringing her massive trolling and they are asking her to stop saving the marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya thinks Mannara Chopra is better than Ankita Lokhande; latter says 'This is an eye opener for me'

Ankita Lokhande confirmed that Vicky Jain tried to slap her?

Ankita and Vicky were seen having a conversation where the actress addressed about the slap and they ended up have an argument in the latest episode. During the slap attempt, Ankita was seen flinching back and Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty stood by the actress against it. All said and done, Vicky and Ankita's marriage looks extremely weak in the house and fans are calling their love bogus.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house.