Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is termed as insecure and controlling wife to Vicky Jain after their stint in the show. Ankita has confessed many times of being insecure due to Vicky's closeness with other female contestants in the house be it with Sana Raees Khan or Mannara Chopra. Post his eviction Vicky Jain was seen partying despite his wife's wish and she was even seen telling in the Bigg Boss 17 house about checking CCTV footage to see what her husband has been up to.

And as Ankita was informed by Rohit Shetty about Vicky Jain partying at his home, Ankita was seen saying that he is going to get a slap from her. While Ankita's mom has a different opinion when she says that she too was present at the party. And it's okay, we all were there. Ankita mom's even mentioned how she has decorated her house full of flowers for her daughter after her comeback at home.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande's mom defending son in law Vicky Jain for partying with Sana Raees Khan and other girls in his house post eviction.

Ankita Lokhande the winner of Bigg Boss 17?

Ankita Lokhande the winner of Bigg Boss 17?

There is a prediction that Ankita Lokhande is a fixed winner and many assume that the makers will make her lift the trophy. While Munawar Faruqui is in the race and might leave Ankita run out of the race. The finale of the show will be aired tomorrow January 28, 2024, and it will be 6-hour episode where all the evicted ex-contestants will do a dance performance and it's going to be a night to remember.