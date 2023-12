Bigg Boss 17 is in its 10th week. And recently Aishwarya Sharma was shown the door by none other than, Isha Malviya. Currently, locked inside the house of Salman Khan are Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Vicky Jain and more contestants. Every day, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grab headlines. Be it for what they said or for their fights. And recently, a video of Vicky went viral. Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande has reacted to the same.

Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to Vicky Jain's video allegedly wanting to slap her

Bigg Boss 17 is a very volatile house. A lot happens inside which affects one's understanding and emotional stability as well. We have seen Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain having their differences. And recently, a video of Vicky Jain seemingly wanting to slap Ankita went viral. Vicky was getting out of bed after getting frustrated. He was talking to Abhishek Kumar and Ankita was sharing her opinions on the matter. His gesture was noticed by netizens who felt that he wanted to slap Ankita. The Pavitra Rishta was seen flinching as well which raised several doubts in the audience's mind. And as usual, Vicky got a lashing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses his calm on Vicky Jain for badmouthing him with Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande has reacted to the same. In conversation with India Forums, she reacted to the video saying it was not the case. It was wrong (video angle). She said she knows Vicky and has lived with him. And what is being portrayed is very wrong as it is not the case. "Wo bohot loving couple hai aur wo ek dusre ko pyaar karne wala couple hai." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get intimate on national television; netizens shame the couple

Watch the video when Vicky insulted Ankita in Bigg Boss 17:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get flak for their new video from Bigg Boss 17

A new video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has grabbed headlines in which they are seen sharing a bed together. The video is such that it looks as though the couple getting intimate under the sheets. This has not gone down well with the audience. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dubbed shameless online.

The couple have had their share of ups and downs in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita and Vicky have both lost cool on each other a lot of times which made people think that they might get divorced if they stayed inside the house any longer. But nonetheless, they patch-up.