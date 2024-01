Family week has began in Bigg Boss 17. Near and dear ones of the contestants are going to enter the show and spend quality time. It is after almost three months that contestants will get to meet their family members. As per the latest social media posts, Ankita Lokhande's mother is the first one to enter Bigg Boss 17 house. The next we saw Vicky Jain's mother entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Going by the pictures and videos it seems that Ankita Lokhande had a gala time with her mother-in-law. Well, it is contrary to what the actress had expected. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik drops before-after pic of her post delivery transformation; new mom followed THIS mantra to achieve fitness

Ankita Lokhande showcases her bond with her saasu maa

As per a report in Etimes, Ankita Lokhande expected that her mother-in-law will yell at her but instead she pampered her. Sources informed the portal that Ankita Lokhande was petrified as she saw her mother-in-law entering the house. Ankita and Vicky have been fighting constantly inside Bigg Boss 17 house and the actress thought that she will get yelled at for the same. However, that did not happen. The report suggests that Ankita said 'Mummy mujhe laga aap mujhe daatoge'. To this, Vicky's mom replied asking why would she do that and even asked Ankita to not worry about things. Vicky's mom even made Ankita sit on her lap and pampered her. Now isn't that sweet?

As per the pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter), we can see Ankita Lokhande, her mother, mother-in-law and all laughing together inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While the fans expected some major bombs to drop, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Check out pictures of Ankita Lokhande bonding with her saasu maa

In today's episode, we saw a major fight between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. Everyone was of an opinion that Munawar Faruqui argued with Abhishek Kumar only to gain attention. He used Ankita Lokhande to do so. The actress went mum and was then seen reconciling with her hubby dearest.