Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande is being talked about right now. She has been getting all the support from the audience and celebrities. Her fights and arguments with her husband, Vicky Jain had become the talk of the town. Ankita and Vicky have had very bad fights where they both have disrespected each other. Ankita and Vicky's mothers had entered the show recently. We saw Vicky's mother questioning Ankita for kicking her husband. She told her that Vicky's father called up her mother to ask if she also used to hit her husband. Ankita looked upset and asked Vicky's mother not to involve her dead father.

Vicky's mother said a lot of mean things about Ankita post leaving the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said that Ankita does not know how to behave with her husband and that she is not respectful. Vicky's mother Ranjana Jain also said that Ankita keeps speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput to get sympathy.

Ankita's mother asks her not to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput

Now, Ankita's mother was seen speaking to Ankita and asked her not to speak about the past. She did not take Sushant's name but she told her that she should not speak about it much and she is seen speaking a lot about him. Ankita looked surprised and asked if she is always talking about him.

Her mother told her that she keeps talking about him and is does not look good to Vicky's family. Ankita told her that she speaks about Sushant because Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui are really fond of him. She also added that she speaks about him in front of Vicky also.

Ankita's mother made her understand that Vicky might be understanding but his family does not like it.

Talking about the current contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel are in the house.