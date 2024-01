Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has been winning hearts ever since the way she handled her mother-in-law’s toxic behaviour with the utmost dignity and gave it back very politely. Along with Ankita, even her mom Vandana Pandis Lokhande showed the world how a mother should be in chaos. Ankita who had a massive breakdown and apologised to her mother-in-law for hitting her son Vicky Jain is being hailed as a true winner by the fans on the show. Ankita got strong support from her mom she asked her to keep her calm and advised her to leave everything for now. Many felt that Ankita’s mom was suggesting she get separated from Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande apologises to her mother-in-law for hitting Vicky Jain with chappals; celebs come out in strong support of the actress

After coming out of the house, Ankita's mom expressed that all she wants her daughter to be happy and that her relationship with Vicky is not something that it looks like in the Bigg Boss 17 house. This latest move of Ankita's mom liking the post of Rashami Desai strongly bashing Ankita's mother-in-law over her toxic remarks about her daughter-in-law is making fans wonder if this is the end of their relationship.

Ankita’s mother-in-law Ranjana Jain faced massive backlash for her second appearance on the Bigg Boss 17 house, many called her the toxic saas and expressed their sympathy for Ankita to have a mother-in-law like her.

Ankita Lokhande’s close friends to even latest enemy Aishwarya Sharma slammed Vicky Jain’s mother for her ‘Devta’ comment about her son. But only one actress who sided with Ankita’s mom-in-law was Kangana Ranaut who said that it was Vicky who stood for Ankita when Sushant Singh Rajput left her. Indeed, Ankita and Vicky’s lives are out in the open and they showed that they ain't the couple from any fairytale like it was portrayed by them.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house.