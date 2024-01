Bigg Boss 17 finale will happen on January 28. The show is getting all the attention and the recent episodes have grabbed all the attention. The family week is going on in the house and the family members of the contestants have come inside. They are supporting their loved ones in the show. Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother entered the house and they have been the highlight on the show. Ankita's mother entered first and she spoke nicely to her and Vicky. She tried to make them understand that things are looking bad outside. However, Vicky Jain's mother was completely different. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande; alleges media is trying to break her family

Vicky's father questioned Ankita's mother

She entered in and made the environment very happy with her jokes. However, her behaviour with Ankita was just not justified. She told Ankita that when she had kicked Vicky in the house, Vicky's father called up Ankita's mother to ask 'Aap bhi apne pati ko marti thi kya?' Ankita was upset when she got to know this.

She told Vicky's mother not to involve her parents in this and they should have understood that her father is no more and her mother stays alone. Many fans and celebrities have slammed this behaviour of Vicky's parents.

Ankita's mother reacts to Vicky Jain's parents calling her post their ugly fights

Now, Ankita's mother, Vandana Lokhande has reacted to Vicky's parents calling her. Speaking to TellyChakkar, she spoke about Ankita's reaction. She said that Ankita is her daughter and hence she got a bit hyper. However, there is nothing like that. She said that Vicky's parents have seen their son cry for the first time and hence they felt it.

But Ankita and Vicky were just having fun and many people do this teasing and there was an incident where near pool side she threw chappal on him. But it is all ok as it is just fun.

Talking about the contestants of the house, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are in the game.