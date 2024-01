Bigg Boss 17 fans are aghast seeing the fights between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. While the actress has come across as insecure, her businessman husband too is being called out as toxic, domineering and manipulative. Ankita Lokhande has also been trolled for mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput on the show. Her mother Vandana Phadnis has given an interview with Galatta media. In the interview, she spoke about the relationship of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. She said they had a deep bond, which she has witnessed first hand. She said she also lived with the couple when they were in a live-in relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma taunts Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's marital woes; says 'Inki shaadi hi ek game bankar...'

Ankita Lokhande's mother on Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande's mother said that she also lived with SSR and Ankita at times. She stayed that she loved the actor deeply for seven long years, and moving on is not as easy as it looks. Vandana Phadnis said that she is very emotional, which is why her friends are defending her strongly. Ankita Lokhande's mother praised Vicky Jain saying that he was by her side when she was shattered after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said he stood by her like a rock. Vandana Phadnis said she knows his reality and treats him like her own son. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain to not look like a 'womaniser' on National Television; netizens are shocked

She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a nice person, and a very intelligent man. Vandana Phadnis said that his sisters Shweta and Rani call up Ankita Lokhande on a regular basis. It seems his father KK Singh also talks to Ankita once in a while. She said that his whole family loves her like a daughter. It seems she was also staying with the former couple and said they were madly in love. Vandana Phadnis said her daughter wears her heart on her sleeve, and can do anything for relationships.