Real-life Mr and Mrs Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 house together. Contrary to fans' expectations, the couple has just been fighting inside the house. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had major fights in Bigg Boss 17, to a degree where the actress has also threatened of divorce. In today's episode, we saw another fight taking place between the couple. Mannara Chopra became a reason for their fight. The actress reacted strongly to Vicky Jain's friendship with Mannara Chopra.

During a discussion, Ankita Lokhande asked Mannara Chopra to not cross the line while she was having fun and joking with Vicky Jain. Then Ankita Lokhande rants and screamed at Vicky Jain stating that she does not like her interfering much into their lives. Ankita Lokhande was angry and how. She accused Mannara Chopra of adding fuel to their fights. And then Vicky Jain also lost his cool saying taunting her over education and more. Ankita also commented that had she thought about the decision, she wouldn't have been in this situation. Ankita Lokhande's outburst has received a strong reaction from viewers. Many called her insecure. Some commented that she is losing the plot.

Check out netizens' reaction to Ankita Lokhande's rant against Vicky Jain-Mannara Chopra

#Ankita is such a loser, I mean khud #Munna munna karti rehti hai..aur ab #VickyJain jab #ManaraChopra se baat karta hai, toh pura jalkukdu ban gayee hai??? khud Vicky ko faltu bolti hai and she just wants full attention from him...she's such a jealous one.. — TrueEmotion (@TrueEmotion_) January 8, 2024

In the end, we saw that Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande reconciled. The Pavitra Rishta actress also apologised to Mannara Chopra saying that she was not at fault. Ankita Lokhande said that she had an emotional outburst as she was feeling lonely.