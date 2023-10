Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited reality show right now. It is getting a good response from the audience even before it begins. The show will begin from October 15 and fans are already talking about it on social media. Bigg Boss 17 promo released recently and this time we will get to see a new concept again. As per the promo, the contestants will be divided as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Shraddha Arya just confirm Ankita Lokhande's participation in the Salman Khan show?

A lot of names of celebrities are doing rounds on the internet. As per reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni and others have been approached for Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at past contestants who lost control and indulged in too much PDA

Sagar Parekh to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Now, a new name has come forward. As per reports, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa co-star is joining the show. Yes, we are talking about Sagar Parekh aka Samar. As per reports in IWMBuzz, Sagar is the talk of the town right now and hence the makers of Bigg Boss 17 have approached him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 house first look out: BTS video of Salman Khan show raises excitement, fans call it beautiful

The source shared, “Sagar is being considered as a probable candidate for Bigg Boss 17. It is true that the young actor who has just now gotten out of the show Anupamaa, is in talks for Bigg Boss 17.”

However, Sagar has not shared anything about Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Rupali Ganguly shared a heart-touching note for Sagar after their last scene. She praised him for his performance in the last scene and spoke about how it is emotionally draining to perform such scenes.

Sagar also replied to Rupali’s post and wrote, “My heart is filled …I remember my first day on the set … where you welcomed me with a tight warm hug .. saying “welcome to Anupamaa child.!” and just after my first shot … which was a whole dance sequence i did notice you clapping and cheering for me..! That day itself a bond was created which in notime grew only stronger..! I have learnt so much from you and the whole team of Anupamaa is which ofc the BEST ..! And now i can definitely proudly say that i have learnt from the best..!”

He further mentioned how he always thought that he should not disappoint anyone and make everyone believe that he is their Samar. He thanked Rupali for treating him as her son. He also thanked Rajan Shahi for giving him that character.