Bigg Boss is the most loved reality show. The 17th season of the show is currently on-air and fans are loving the episodes of the show. The contestants of this season have made the show interesting and it is the most talked about thing on social media. The opening TRPs of the show were brilliant but now the TRPs have dropped down. However, the show is still all over social media. Many celebrities were approached for the show earlier and many have even rejected the show.

One such celebrity who was approached was Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh. Sagar was in the news as his death sequence in Anupamaa was getting all the attention. He played Samar's role in the show. Fans were not happy with the death scene shown in the Rupali Ganguly starrer.

Sagar Parekh was offered Bigg Boss 17

Post Sagar's journey ended in Anupamaa, he got a lot of offers. The actor revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 17, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and many more shows. This was a big story in Entertainment news.

Speaking to Etimes, Sagar revealed the reason why he did not do Bigg Boss 17. He said that he was keen on participating in the show. He was surprised as he got Bigg Boss so early as he was expecting that he would get it in his late 30s after doing some big shows.

Sagar got Bigg Boss 17 offer before he left Anupamaa

He shared that if he would have got the show in his late 30s he would have taken it. He revealed that he got the offer to do Bigg Boss before he left Anupamaa and he even went for meetings and things were working out but his parents didn’t want him to do the show.

Sagar's parents stopped him from participating in Bigg Boss 17

His mother told him that she does not want him to be so famous and she is happy with whatever he is today. She also told him that she wants him to be an actor and not a celebrity. Sagar’s mother told him that he will become a celebrity eventually with his good work.

However, Sagar said that he hopes to do the show next year and that is what his friends also told him.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.