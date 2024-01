Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's eviction from the controversial reality show has been making waves on social media. Since his exit from Bigg Boss 17, the Youtuber has been boldly accusing the makers and Salman Khan of mentally torturing him. Anurag has also revealed that a special task titled Walk of Shame was specifically conducted to shame him but was never aired. This has led to social media users bashing the makers for their inhumane behavior. Anurag Dobhal has now uploaded a video titled Big Boss 17 And Salman Khan Exposed - The Untold Truth, where he bravely reveals some shocking details about the makers and host Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande takes nasty digs at Vicky Jain's bond with Mannara Chopra; netizens say 'Sushant se bhi breakup' [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal on having suicidal thoughts

Anurag Dobhal, in a video, revealed that even after his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, the makers didn't stop harassing him. He stated that once he was out of the house, he was placed in a hotel room, but the makers did not give him his phone and mentioned that he couldn't contact anyone for two days. Anurag said that those two days were the toughest as he was already in a miserable state and being isolated in a room, he even had suicidal thoughts. He also shared that during his Bigg Boss 17 stint, he used to cry in the washroom every day and then come out as if nothing had happened. Anurag has clearly stated that Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss 17 didn't leave a single chance to torture and harass him. Check out the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Jad Hadid brings out prostitution, drugs while slamming Khanzaadi; calls her bipolar

Anurag Dobhal's journey in Bigg Boss 17 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Despite facing criticism from the show's producers and host Salman Khan for his lack of contribution, Anurag never lost his confidence. He was also accused of being overconfident by his fellow housemates. Anurag shared a special bond with fellow contestant Mannara Chopra, and their friendship was one of the highlights of the show. Although he had frequent clashes with Munawar Faruqui, Anurag never backed down from a challenge. In fact, he claimed in an interview that Bigg Boss 17 was scripted, with the winner already decided in favor of Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui tops most popular contestant chart despite playing on backfoot, Vicky Jain BEATS Ankita Lokhande – Check top 5