Bigg Boss 17 fans saw a huge fight between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashettey. They had an argument over some reason and the former lost his cool. He said something where he dragged in the family of Achanak Bhayanak Gaming. This sparked off a dirty fight between the two. After he brought in the toddler daughter of Arun Mashettey into the fight, he said that Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider is a pretentious guy. He said that he once went to a hotel with someone and returned with some other person. This enraged Anurag Dobhal beyond everything. He got physical. In the fight, a kitchen plate was broken by the moto vlogger.

In the coming days, we will see that Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider asks for voluntary exit from the show. He says that he is mentally disturbed and cannot be on the show for any longer. Of late, he has been losing his temper a bit and his aggressive side is quite worrisome. Bigg Boss had been trolling him a lot for being so inactive on the show. This is how netizens reacted on the same.

#AnuragDobhal does more harm 2himself thn others. His weakness is he can b easily provoked & in provocation he loses control in fight. He needs 2get down of his horse of understanding d game & players. Smart ? observes &reacts. If he hs 2go far, he needs 2play smartly #Uk07Rider — Dreaming Life (@DreamingLi80330) November 13, 2023

Ye #AnuragDobhal ko kya hogaya aaj sabse fight kar ra. #ArunSrikanthMashettey se kitchen me tu wo khud hi aake start kiya fight.#BiggBoss17 — Yogi // (@Gracious_YOGI) November 13, 2023

You have to be pure evil to bring someone's 2 year old daughter into a fight. A true man never brings anyone's family. The longer this double dholki #AnuragDobhal stays in the #BB17 house, the more he will get exposed. Feeling sorry for his BROSENA.#ArunMashettey — MS (@EngineerMs_16) November 13, 2023

How can anyone support this idiot #AnuragDobhal who himself was continuously dragging #ArunMashettey's daughter into the fight and when Arun gave a reply that this double dholki went into the hotel with one girl and came out with the other, So this idiot started crying. #BB17 — MS (@EngineerMs_16) November 13, 2023

What the fuc* with #AnuragDobhal , why he repeatedly mentioned #ArunMashettey's daughter , yes he is married , are you insecure , how cheap and low class have #BabuBhaiya chii #AchanakVayanak — Natasha Dey (@cutyy_rudra) November 13, 2023

Most believe that Dobhal was wrong to bring in the daughter of Arun Mashettey in the fight. Also, the little girl is two years old. We hope that Salman Khan addresses this on Weekend Ka Vaar.