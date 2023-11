Bigg Boss 17 contestants have become the hottest topics of discussion on social media. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and many more trend on Twitter quite often for their antics inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. This season has some of the most active contestants who started with their game from day one itself. The season is different because Bigg Boss himself is quite involved in the happenings of the house. From sly digs at Vicky Jain to talking to contestants in therapy room - Bigg Boss is a lot of different. Now, in today's episode, we shall see the housemates being punished by Bigg Boss due to Anurag Dobhal's hypocrisy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande have another showdown; Pavitra Rishta actress says 'Tera Yehi Class Hai'

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

Bigg Boss punishes Anurag Dobhal

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see that the housemates have been given the ration task. It is OTT vs TV. The contestants divided into two groups have to share their opinions about the opponent. It is Anurag Dobhal vs Isha Malviya. During the task, Anurag mocks Isha's friendship with Ankita Lokhande and says that she is only seen doing Ankita's work. After the task, he then apologises to Isha Malviya and says that there was nothing personal. Bigg Boss did not take it well and rather gave a harsh punishment to Anurag. The ration provided is taken away. Will his housemates suffer because of this? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst high-voltage drama of married couples? VOTE NOW

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

Apart from this, in today's episode, we shall see Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande getting into another fight. The ladies have been at war for several days. They are a part of the same house and they have been fighting over anything and everything. Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain too cannot see eye to eye. In today's episode, we shall see Ankita Lokhande calling Aishwarya Sharma 'psycho' during the fight. Neil Bhatt will try to calm down his wife Aishwarya Sharma but she is in no mood.

Here's a video of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fight

It remains to be seen if Salman Khan will address this war between the couples over the weekend ka vaar or not. A lot has happened over this week, so the weekend ka vaar will be quite interesting.