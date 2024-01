Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The reality show has left everyone surprised with its recent episodes. During the recent weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan celebrated the New Year's eve with everyone. However, many thought there will not be any eliminations. But to everyone's surprise it was a double elimination. Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan got evicted. Post that, the next day, Bigg Boss gave another shock by announcing the third elimination. Bigg Boss asked captain Aoora and ex-captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya to nomination one person for elimination. They nominated Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Ayesha Khan. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Aoora slap Ayesha Khan? Latter takes a strong stand against the K-pop star

Anurag Dobhal gets eliminated

Soon, Bigg Boss announced that one of them will be eliminated right away. All the housemates had to give their votes to the one whom they want to see evicted. Almost everyone took Anurag Dobhal's name. Hence, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider was evicted from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt reveals what hurt him the most about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande; says 'The backstabbing...'

Before the nominations, we saw Anurag and Munawar having an ugly fight. Anurag told Ayesha that Munawar was laughing when she went out for medical reasons. But Ankita Lokhande stopped him and said that he is misleading Ayesha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 11 report card: Munawar Faruqui grabs top spot post controversy; Vicky Jain fails to overtake wife Ankita Lokhande

Anurag Vs Munawar

Anurag and Munawar's fights began then and Anurag told Munawar that he will win the show any how now. Munawar and everyone else began trolling Anurag then. Post Anurag went out, nobody was affected except Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan.

Munawar mocked Anurag and made fun of him. He joked about Anurag's overconfidence. Mannara and Ayesha stopped him but Munawar said that Anurag had hurt him and hence, he feels nothing about his exit. Now, Munawar and Anurag's fans are having a social media war about who is right and who is wrong.

Anurag's fans and Munawar's fans start a social media war

Anurag's fans have called Munawar fake and even Anurag's best friend Elvish Yadav's fans are trolling Munawar. One of the users wrote, "It's disheartening to witness how shamelessly NATIONAL SUAR MUNAWAR stoop to new lows, even utilizing his own family members for sympathy while simultaneously spewing the most appalling language against others. Truly pathetic behavior!"

It's disheartening to witness how shamelessly NATIONAL SUAR MUNAWAR stoop to new lows, even utilizing his own family members for sympathy while simultaneously spewing the most appalling language against others.

Truly pathetic behavior!??? BB HIZRE FUKRA MUNNA

ELVISH KA MOOT… pic.twitter.com/NGT7lcq6L1 — ??????? ? (@CapXSid) January 1, 2024

Yrr #ElvishArmy ne saal ke pahale dinn hi ?x? ki watt laga dii ?????? BB HIZRE FUKRA MUNNA NATIONAL SUAR MUNAWAR LOVEDAY KA FUKRA INSAAN ELVISH KA MOOT MUNAWAR BB HIZRE FUKRA MUNNA LOVEDAY KA FUKRA INSAAN#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy#OnlyElvishMatters pic.twitter.com/s76tMuiP6Z — LET US C (@LETUSC4) January 1, 2024

Munawar Faruqui's fans are no less. They also started writing in support of their star. One of the users wrote, "Tumhaary samny trophy le kr jaaon, Kal ye kaha tha #joker ne, Aur ajjjj, Hahahahahha #MunawarFaruqui? is the Winner"

Tumhaary samny trophy ? le kr jaaon,

Kal ye kaha tha #joker ne, Aur ajjjj, Hahahahahhaa#MunawarFaruqui? is the Winner ? — Bilal Salfi (@salfi6692) January 1, 2024

#MunawarFaruqui? Always mera munawar bhai — Badsha khan (@Badshakhan4789) January 1, 2024

One and only #MunawarFaruqui? and I must know that you also know who is much stronger — BiggBoss17 Khabri (@DHussain93757) January 1, 2024

Well, this will soon get uglier as fans will keep attacking each other. Anurag and Munawar have started the war amongst fans.

Bigg Boss 17 currently has Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel as the contestants.