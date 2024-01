Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal, a former participant of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, has exposed some shocking details about the show. According to Anurag, the makers of the show designed a task specifically to shame him, but it was never aired on television. The task was titled Walk of Shame, where Anurag was made to hold a placard with the word Shame on it, while the other housemates repeatedly yelled Shame on Anurag during the task. Anurag broke down while sharing the horrific incident. After his revelation, social media users have vehemently criticized the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and branded them as cruel. Take a look at the netizens' reactions below: Also Read - 'Bigg Boss 17 winner is fixed', Evicted contestant Anurag Dobhal makes shocking claims

