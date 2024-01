Motor vlogger Anurag Dobhal was the latest contestant to come on the Podcast of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya. He spoke a lot about Bigg Boss 17 and said the format of the show had changed. Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 highlighted the physical intimacy shown on Salman Khan's show especially between unmarried people. He spoke at length on the incident where Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel. Dobhal said parents of the contestants were traumatized outside because of the developments on the show. He said he saw a video of Isha Malviya's father with folded hands requesting that his daughter be sent back home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was in a relationship with Ayesha Khan only for physical pleasures? Model breaks down in front of Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Anurag Dobhal talks about the embarrassment for parents

He said that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are quite young. He said they kissed and got physically intimate on the show. He said he saw videos where Samarth Jurel is touching her in the wrong places. Dobhal said this might be fun for them inside but parents get embarrassed outside. He stated that such activities makes parents hang their heads in shame. He spoke about Samarth Jurel kissing her without a care for the cameras. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Anurag Dobhal blames Isha Malviya for this on BB 17

When Bharti Singh told Anurag Dobhal that Samarth knows there are cameras. He said that people seem to have forgotten that they live in a real world which is outside Salman Khan's show. He said reputations go for a toss in such cases. He told Bharti Singh that the blame lies with Isha Malviya for allowing such conduct on national TV. He was quoted as saying, "I won't blame Samarth here. Isha is a girl. A girl knows her dignity and also knows how much she should allow a boy."

Anurag Dobhal said that he comes from a middle class home where a couple respect one another. He says his mother never raised her voice in front of her husband. She always maintained her dignity. He says girls too should know how to keep respect. They discuss that if a girl firmly says no then no man will do such things.