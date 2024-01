Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show will soon get its winner. As per reports, the finale of the show will happen on January 28. The show currently has Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel as the participants. Recently, during the last weekend we saw Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt got eliminated. The next day, we saw nominations done by the captain and the ex-captains of the house. Abhishek, Ayesha and Anurag Dobhal got nominated. Later, the housemates were asked to eliminated one person from the show. Everyone took Anurag's name and hence he was evicted. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to bring Abhishek Kumar back after Ankita Lokhande evicts him?

Anurag made many shocking revelations as he came outside. He revealed that he was disrespected in the show and was humiliated by the makers. He said that he has been through a walk of shame in the show where the makers made him apologise for disrespecting the show.

Anurag Dobhal to re-enter Bigg Boss 17?

Anurag also had many arguments with Bigg Boss himself and also with host Salman Khan. He has always expressed his displeasure over being a part of the show. He never liked Salman Khan, Bigg Boss or other contestants bringing in his bro sena in the show.

However, now as per reports on social media, Anurag Dobhal is reportedly re-entering the show. Yes, it seems the makers have approached him again to be a part of the show. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

Recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the recent episodes, we saw that Abhishek Kumar had slapped Samarth Jurel for poking him. Samarth had put a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth while he was speaking to Isha.

Abhishek could not take it and slapped Samarth. Isha and Samarth have been making fun of Abhishek's mental health and many celebrities have supported Abhishek. But as per reports, captain Ankita has evicted Abhishek from the house. However, nothing is confirmed yet.