Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. This season we have seen some interesting things happening in the show. The TRPs of the show have been amazing. This season we have, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants. In the recent episodes, we saw how Anurag Dobhal has been the highlight. He has been complaining about the show being biased towards some TV stars. He had started the TV stars Vs Youtubers debate.

He did not like it when Salman Khan made him understand and joked about his Bro Sena. Salman later stopped talking to him and we saw how Bigg Boss keeps taunting him. Now, once again Anurag was seen complaining about Bigg Boss being biased. Later, Bigg Boss asked everyone to gather in the living area.

Bigg Boss slams Anurag

He slams Anurag for spreading negativity. He told him that it was clear in the start itself that he will have his favourites. Bigg Boss called him a cry baby and revealed how they had invited his family and members of Bro Sena but they declined.

Anurag could not take the insult and declared that he wants to leave the show voluntarily and will also pay the Rs 2 lakhs penalty. Now, Anurag's brother, Atul Dobhal took to Instagram to slam the makers of Bigg Boss for targeting Anurag. This is a big story in TV news.

Atul Dobhal slams Bigg Boss makers for targeting Anurag

Anurag's brother said that he and the Bro Sena were invited for the weekend ka vaar but were not allowed to talk to Anurag and hence he declined the offer. He said, "They called us and said ki Anurag se direct baat nahi hogi aap aana BroSena ke saath and Bigg Boss se question karna. So that they can create a mess of BroSena. Not dumb enough to get into your traps. Mene bola tha ki Anurag se direct baat karwao I will come but not to talk with just Bigg Boss. I want to talk to my brother. Bas aur kitna giroge bhai kisi ko target kis level tak kar sakte ho."'

He further added, "Sharam ab unko aani chahiye jo abhi tak samjh nahi pae ki Anurag ka mentally kya khelna pad raha hai. Haso troll karo sab karo and make him a dead soul. Shayad tab tum jaiso ko shanti mil jaye."

He spoke about Anurag's decision to quit. He shared, "Jhukna nahi bas tu lad me hu @anurag_dobhal. 4 crore me or mera bhai dete hai inko bhejo abhi bahr usko. Be-matlab ka target inka. Kama lenge wapas se meri jan milke par jhukege nahi chae kuch bhi ho."