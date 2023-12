Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal is one of the most targeted contestants of this season. Be it his statements, his actions, equations with fellow house mates everything has been scrutinized by the makers and host Salman Khan. The Youtuber at one point even wanted to quit the show as he was getting effected mentally. Now in yesterday's Weekend ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan and even Bigg Boss himself were seen consoling Mannara Chopra and her state of mental health. While Mannara's fandom appreciated the episode, it was Atul Dobhal who slammed the makers for its hypocrisy.

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother calls out Bigg Boss makers for their 'hypocrisy'

Since the time Anurag Dobhal has enter the Bigg Boss 17 house he has been laughed on, criticized and made a butt of jokes by the makers and Salman Khan himself. It's not that Anurag has not done mistakes; he indeed has but it has often been observed that makers react very strongly and harshly to Anurag's wrong doings. In the last few episodes, it was observed that Mannara Chopra was given extra care by the makers. Post Ayesha's entry, the Zid actress has been feeling aloof and has also expressed how lonely she feels since Munawar Faruqui is more engrossed in Ayesha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Isha Malviya eliminatining her, says 'uski band bajaungi'

Bigg Boss has even called Mannara in confession room where he made her understood that she needs to be strong. Even in yesterdays episode, host Salman Khan slammed Munawar Faruqui for leaving Mannara's hand in middle of the journey. This irked Atul Dobhal, brother of Anurag Dobhal who took to social media and penned down the below note where he slammed the makers for being biased and having double standards. He mentioned that when his brother was going through an emotional turmoil rather than being supportive the makers made his brother's life worse by the constant taunts and bashing. Check out the post below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra fans slam Munawar Faruqui for charging at her; say, 'Fake insaan apni aukaat' [Watch Promo Video]

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma gets eliminated from the show

Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to get evicted from the show. Aishwarya was nominated along with husband Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal and Ankita Lokhande. Isha Malviya who is the current captain of the house was given authority to evict this week's contestant. Isha chooses to evict Aishwarya as she feels that the latter doesn't have any involvment in the show.