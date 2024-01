Bigg Boss 17 has seen a lot of drama this week. While Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's spat involving Samarth Jurel got eyeballs, even K-Pop star Aoora lost his cool. Abhishek Kumar had helped Aoora in becoming the captain of the house. But when it came to nominations, he took his name. This left him upset. Later, when Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar were discussing cleaning duties, Aoora felt she was discussing him. He pulled her blanket, which left Khan fuming. When he pulled the blanket, it looked like he had slapped her. She confronted him on the same, and he apologized. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship suffers another blow as he does not make her feel 'hot' enough

But Ayesha Khan was in no mood to listen. She called out his behaviour against women and what not. A lot of hate was directed at Aoora from general Bigg Boss fans.

Take a look at Aoora and Ayesha Khan's video on Bigg Boss 17

"#Aoora is such a gentleman". All he did was 'slap' Ayesha for no apparent reason, but he could've done so much worse, like for eg punched her maybe... Indian men should learn, huh. BB better take action against this!! #BiggBoss17 #bb17 pic.twitter.com/9Mmf6vmAhJ — pema_pov (@Pema_pov) January 1, 2024

Aoora's family issues a statement in clarification

It seems Aoora aka Park Mujin's whose family lives in Seoul, Korea is watching Bigg Boss 17. After the singer faced backlash, they have issued a statement saying that he just pulled a blanket and did not slap Ayesha Khan. They said he just pulled the sheet in frustration and nowhere did he make an attempt to slap Khan. They said it is unnecessary defamation. They said that he had been trying his best to stay positive on a show like Bigg Boss 17. In fact, in the statement they wrote that K-pop haters from India were just trying to tarnish his image."

Like Abdu Rozik, Aoora is one foreigner who has become popular in India. His Korean version of Jimmy Jimmy is a popular on Instagram reels. This is his first TV appearance in the country.