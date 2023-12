Bigg Boss 17 has been the talk of the town and the eleventh week of the show had a lot of drama. We saw Isha Malviya becoming the captain of the house and getting the most important power of eliminating a contestant based on rule break. However, Isha took an unfair decision and eliminated Aishwarya Sharma. Later, during nominations as well, she was clearly biased. Her captaincy has been the talk of the town and everyone has been giving opinions on it. Captaincy was very important factor this week. The captain had many powers that changed the game completely. Bigg Boss had earlier announced that captaincy will get important every week and hence being a captain would be a big thing this season. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande confirm that Vicky Jain tried to slap her? [Watch Video]

Aoora becomes the new captain of Bigg Boss house

After Isha, everyone has been talking about who would be the next captain. Well, surprisingly, Aoora is the new captain of the house. Yes, the K-pop sensation is now going to rule the house. Everyone has been talking about how Aoora is even a good player and he is just a happy guy spreading positivity in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui compares Mannara Chopra with Priyanka Chopra; says 'Zameen aasman ka fark hai'

Aoora is always with Arun Mahashettey as the latter knows a little bit of the Korean language. Aoora and Arun have has some fun moments in the house and they are often spotted together. Many times, the housemates have even accused Arun of manipulating Aoora's decisions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother has THIS to say about Vicky Jain's slap video

Hence, netizens are also saying that indirectly Arun has become the captain. Some of them are also interested to see how will Aoora manage the house and how he will pull out people for their bad game. A few have even said that Aoora cannot do anything as a captain since he does not understand the language.

Netizens react to Aoora's new role as captain

A user on X wrote, "Indirectly Arun is the captain."

Indirectly Arun is the captain — CONTEXTUAL MEME (@Contextual_Meme) December 26, 2023

Another user wrote, "Exciting news! Aoora taking on the role of the new captain brings a fresh dynamic to the Bigg Boss 17 house. Let's see how his captaincy influences the atmosphere and tasks. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17."

Exciting news! Aoora taking on the role of the new captain brings a fresh dynamic to the Bigg Boss 17 house. Let's see how his captaincy influences the atmosphere and tasks. ? #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — Pankaj (@PankajV_07) December 26, 2023

Yeh sab dekhna rah gya tha — Preetimeshrm???? (@Preeti91604290) December 26, 2023

So Practically everyone is the captain except Aoora? bcz vo unke hisab se hi chlega — jeera ajwain? (@jeera_ajwain) December 26, 2023

Winner bhi bana do isko katam krdo #BB17 ??? — ❀ ZARA ❀ (@ZaraKhan_11) December 26, 2023

Joke of the year! — Neolin (@iamneolin01) December 26, 2023

That's mean arun is the new captain ? — Suhana manzur (@Suhanamanzur) December 26, 2023

Whattt wowww?❤️❤️ gonna be interesting — RainbowPearl (@rainbowpearl0) December 26, 2023

What Aoora captain ???Kya mazak hai Yeh Bigg Boss — Mr Perfect ? (@StarManjeet008) December 26, 2023

Congrats to Arun — Veaiexᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Veaiex) December 26, 2023

Mujhe lagta sab apne personal dusmani nikal lenge or focut mey aoora trophy vi ley jayege ?? — Real Fan Of Fukra Insaan ? (@CartoonsH49066) December 26, 2023

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.