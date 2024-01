Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention and people love watching the controversial reality show. The show will soon get its winner. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on January 28. Fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy of the show. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house. Recently, we saw Aoora getting eliminated from the show. The K-pop star had entered the show as a wild card contestant. He entertained everyone and played the game well. Though he did not understand the language, Aoora tried to play the game fair. He was very close to Arun. Arun was appointed as his translator in the house. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan talks about her divorce with Kiran Karmarkar; reveals she was attracted to someone else while being married

Aoora reveals who will be the top five of Bigg Boss 17

They both became a strong team and we saw Arun getting upset post Aoora's exit. Now, Aoora has opened up about who he thinks will be the top five contestants of the show. Speaking to Etimes, Aoora said that his top five would be Munawar, Ankita, Abhishek, Isha and Arun.

Aoora reveals who can win Bigg Boss 17

He further went on to reveal who he thinks can win the show. Surprisingly, it was not Ankita or Munawar. Aoora said that Abhishek Kumar has the chance of winning the show. He added that Abhishek wants to win the show and he keeps talking every day about winning the trophy.

Aoora shared that he told Abhishek that he is strong and he will win the trophy. Aoora said that he has enjoyed his time in Bigg Boss 17 and it was a good experience. He shared that he wants to do more reality shows in India. He went through many different emotions like happy, sad, angry and had an amazing time styling himself.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

He said that there was no phone or contact from outside world so he was just trying on different looks as there was nothing else to do.