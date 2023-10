Bigg Boss 17 has begun in full swing, and the two contenders of the show have made the most noise within one day: Abhishek Singh and Isha Malviya. Their dual personalities are something the audience cannot digest and have expressed disappointment, calling them overprepared. And now Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam has come out and is strongly slamming both the Udaariyaan couple and calling them fake and liars. Archana shared the video of her without revealing her face and exposed Abhishek, claiming that he is a liar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and more highest paid contestants on Salman Khan's show

Archana claimed that Abhishek told her that Isha was coming to the show. And now in the house, he is seen talking about how he wasn’t aware of Isha’s participation in the house. Archana even revealed that Abhishek Singh told her his plans to be in the house and that he is planning to fight with Isha in the beginning and that he will love her at last and how people will see his different shades. Indeed, this is shocking if it is true. Archana called Abhishek a big lair, and both Isha and him were fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reveals her game plan for Salman Khan's show

Abhishek Singh was seen getting aggressive and fighting without any reason with Mannara Chopra after she said that her room had been decided by Bigg Boss and he refused, and later she said it would be stupid of him if he reacted to certain things without full knowledge, and he in return called her stupid too. Later, Isha was seen asking Abhishek if she could exchange the room and bed with Mannara, to which he refused and started having a heated argument with her too. Indeed, Abhishek is too desperate, and he should have calm. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's real side impresses audience; fans calls her 'sassy drama queen'