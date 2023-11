Bigg Boss 17 is in its fifth week. The show has amassed a decent fan following and is also doing well on the TRP charts so far. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw, Bigg Boss throwing a Diwali party for the housemates. It had a card game and the paparazzi were invited too. The game required contestants to bad-mouth other contestants. Arun Mahashettey's words for Mannara Chopra have shocked netizens. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma or Isha Malviya – Who is the most stylish diva of the house?

Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mahashettey calls Mannara Chopra Sadi surat emojis

Well, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey and Khanzaadi were paired opposite each other and Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Bhaiya aka Vicky Jain turned moderators for the game. Abhishek, in his aggression brutally slammed Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra. While his words have shocked everyone, it was not as big a shocker as Arjun's words. Taking a dig at her expressions, Arun called her sadi surat emoji (it looks like the latter bit was included to save it from sounding the way it sounded). He talked about Mannara enjoying it when others fight and turning a spectator while crying all the time and claiming people keep targeting her. Mannara seems taken aback by his statements. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia expresses huge concern over Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s fight

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

Netizens call out Arun for his comments about Mannara Chopra

Arjun's comment, netizens feel was below the belt. A lot of people slammed Arun for the same. Arun initially supported Mannara and even considered her as his sister. Netizens called out Arun who made promises to even take a stand for her. But the task has turned the tide. Mannara was visibly disheartened. Have a look at the reactions here:

Super Handsome lol, the har jagah phaila hua #ArunMashettey called

#MannaraChopra Sadi Surat. Khud ki Surat kabhi mirror mein dheka hai kya Arun ne? His PR team trolls #ElvishYadav to get views as his name isn't enough to get viewspic.twitter.com/nLjC0WkL0P — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 16, 2023

Arun called

A invisible person talking abt my girl and calling her names is more disgusting.#MannaraChopra #Mannara #BB17 pic.twitter.com/RQnU6UbfvF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 16, 2023

And it was him and tehelka telling her ki"kuch ho hame awaz de hum aake stand lenge agar sahi Hui to"whereas mannara said ki "me nahi kahongi stand lene" — paulina voilet (@PaulinaVoilet) November 16, 2023

Lol, yahi arun baad mein livefeed mein bol raha tha ki usne zyaada hi bol diya , maafi maang lega ?#MannaraChopra ?#BB17 pic.twitter.com/RQnU6UbfvF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 16, 2023

Arun ne khud ye bhi bola tha ki mai teri ladai me aaunga tab mannara ne mana kar diya tha. Or yha vo kuch bhi bol raha hai. — Jatin Gulia (@JatinGulia0) November 16, 2023

Chalo Abhishek ne Jo bola wo game wise bola but wtf is wrong with Arun calling #MannaraChopra Sadi Surat, especially when Mannara gives respect to him and Tehelka. Mannara really needs to retrospect her relations coz the ones who she considers close are really snakes #BiggBoss17 — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) November 16, 2023

#MunAra

Neil jaisa bhi player ho he is a good man the way he immediately told off Arun when he was saying shit about mannara .

Neil u have all my respect — ammuzing(she/her) (@gohannahgohanna) November 16, 2023

#MannaraChopra continues to reign as the emoji queen in #BiggBoss17! ? A gentle reminder to everyone including #Arun, let's be mindful of our words. Ugly words have no place, especially when directed at girls. Mannara stands strong as the most beautiful woman in the house. ?? — Mannara Chopra Fan Club (@mannara_bigboss) November 16, 2023

After the tasks, Mannara was seen sitting and almost on the verge of tears. She did not fight with Arun at that point. Mannara maintained silence but Munawar felt that she was upset and showed her support to her. She cheered on her saying people have said worse things to her. What do you think? Was Arjun's comment below the belt or was it as per the game which was about bad-mouthing people?