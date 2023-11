Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love. The TRPs have been amazing and the contestants are making us love the show more. They have all been very entertaining. Now, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Recently, we saw a promo that left everyone shocked. There is physical violence happening in the show and looks like someone will soon have to leave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Munawar Faruqui, but THIS contestant is the highest paid of this season; here's how much they earn

The fights began with Arun Mahashettey slamming Isha Malviya for sleeping as the alarm keeps ringing. He warns her not to sleep. Their arguments continued as Arun kept shouting at Isha. She later hit back at Arun and asks him to look at herself first and later blame others.

Arun Mahshettey Vs Abhishek Kumar

She told Arun that even he keeps sleeping and the alarm rings. Arun tells her that he has never slept after the morning alarm. Abhishek Kumar then got into this fight and asked Arun not to behave in this way with Isha. But things went out of hand as their fight got uglier. Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai got into the fight in defence of his friend, Arun.

Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mahashettey get into a physical fight with Abhishek

Sunny grabbed Abhishek's t-shirt and tried to tear it. Arun also grabbed Abhishek by his neck and threatened to hit him with a pillow. This is a big story in TV news. The other housemates support Abhishek Kumar and oppose Arun, Sunny's physical violence.

As per reports, even Bigg Boss has warned Sunny about his behaviour and it seems Bigg Boss will not take strict action. It will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss will throw Arun and Sunny out for getting physical with Abhishek.

Wild cards in Bigg Boss 17?

Recently, we saw Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entering the show as a guest. As per reports, there will be wild cards who will enter the show. As per reports, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman and Nidhi Shah might enter as wild cards.