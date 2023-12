In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan gets evicted from the house and Mannara Chopra gets heartbroken after her friend gets eliminated. Well, Arjun Mahashetty takes advantage of the situation and taunts Vicky Jain. He wishes him to call as yet another member of Mandali 2.0 gets evicted from the house. He even tells Vicky to add a new wildcard contestant to his mandali. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confesses he is upset with Mannara Chopra; says, 'spoiled child ka umar chala gaya'

Vicky laughs it off and tells Arun that his friend has been evicted and he is in no mood to talk. Arun keeps on taunting Vicky and says, 'Mandali kamzor padne lagi hai na?' Vicky also indirectly taunts Arun and says Salman bhai took his name and said he is not visible in the show. Arun tells him that he does not care about his visibility. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan feels she would have formed a close bond with Vicky Jain if he had not come with Ankita Lokhande

Arun and Vicky indulge in a war of words and their fight continues. Arun calls Vicky 'Paltu' and the latter soon gives it back. Soon, Vicky borrows Abhishek's cap and Arun instigates him by asking if he is going for the special service? Ankita confronts Arun and tells him that he has no right to body shame anyone. Arun refuses to listen to her and says that he does not care what anyone thinks.