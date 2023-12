Bigg Boss 17 has now turned out to be very interesting. All the contestants have got pretty comfortable inside the house and are playing their game in the best manner. From Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande to Isha Malviya, all the contestants have got their dedicated fan bases now who are rooting for their victory. Every day a new drama unfolds inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and clashes have become pretty common. There's no single day when a fight does not take place inside the controversial house with contestanting screaming at each other. Recently, a fight broke out between Tehelka and Abhishek Kumar and it got violent. It was Tehelka who held Abhishek Kumar by his t-shirt and the fight aggravated. Well, it seems Tehelka is going to get punished for his violent act. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Fans want Anurag Dobhal to leave the house next — view poll results

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka gets eliminated from Salman Khan's show

A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 suggests that Tehelka is evicted from the show. This Weekend Ka Vaar is being hosted by Karan Johar instead of Salman Khan. In the promo, we see Karan Johar announcing that Tehelka has to leave the house for breaking Bigg Boss rules. And then we see Arun Mashetty who is Tehelka's best friend inside the house sobbing hard. He can be seen pleading to Bigg Boss to cancel Tehelka's eviction and let him be a part of the game. Vicky Jain is also seen crying while Ankita Lokhande is quite shocked. But what has surprised netizens is Abhishek Kumar's reaction. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra reveals Asim Riaz has blocked him; talks about his connection with Sidharth Shukla

Abhishek Kumar is crying inconsolably and is requesting Bigg Boss to give Tehelka a warning and let it go. He is folding his hands and saying that Tehelka shouldn't be evicted. Netizens have drastic reaction to Abhishek Kumar's breakdown. Some are stating that he is simply acting and nothing more while some are stating that he is an emotional person at heart. Many are confused and questioning why is Abhishek crying because earlier it was him who had an issue with Tehelka.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

Check out reactions to Abhishek Kumar's emotional moment.

Ye Abhishek kyu ro raha hai ? — anshika sharma (@AnshikaSha35529) December 1, 2023

Ye abhishek pehle isko nikalwane ke liye rota and then isko bachane ke liye — Kavya Saraff (@KavyaSaraff) December 2, 2023

In confused why is Abhishek crying — Bb17 (@Bb17_143) December 1, 2023

It is still unclear whether Tehelka is out of Bigg Boss 17 house or not. Though Karan Johar announced that he has to leave the show, there always can be a major twist. After all, it is Bigg Boss 17 house!