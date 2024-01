Bigg Boss 17 has been a very negative season in general. We have seen how the makers have used personal life of the contestants to generate TRPs like in the case of Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Even the relationship of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has suffered a lot as the two have been quite bitter towards one another. Now, it seems Arun Mashettey's wife Malak will make a shocking confession on the show. As per a report on Times Now, she has told Arun Mashettey that she suffered a miscarriage as he was inside the show. The couple have a baby girl who is around two years old. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Will Bigg Boss 17 makers air that portion in main episode?

It seems Arun Mashettey broke down badly when his wife delivered him the sad news. He was crying inconsolably. The other housemates were also shocked beyond measure. Arun Mashettey is married to Malak, who is a French national. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Aoora feels THIS contestant can win the show and its not Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui

Arun Mashettey's long journey on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17?

Arun Mashettey has had a really long journey on the show. He has survived more than Anurag Dobhal whom many predicted as the winner of BB 17. A gamer from Hyderabad, his page Achanak Bhayank Gaming became a hit during the lockdown. The YouTuber has kept his personal life private on the show. He did weep on seeing videos of his baby girl, Juri. We will see the housemates make her the centre of attraction on the show.