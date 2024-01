Bigg Boss 17 viewers are seeing a roller coaster of emotions in the Family Week. While all eyes were on how Ankita Lokhande would interact with her mother, Vandana Phadnis and mom-in-law Ranjana Jain, it seems like Arun Mashettey and his wife Malak have stolen the show. But it is in a sad manner. Malak revealed her love story saying that she is a lawyer by profession. She said that she was depressed when she met Arun who brought love in her life. The couple have a baby girl. On the show, Malak tells Arun Mashettey that she had a miscarriage and they have lost their baby. We can see the couple breaking down in each other's arms. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reveals about Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's inappropriate physical intimacy on the show; blames actress for lacking dignity

Arun Mashettey and Malak weep in each other's arms

The video where Arun Mashettey holds his wife in his arms and weeps is going viral. She gently broke the news to him as she told him to stay strong. It seems the two met abroad and got married in 2021. Arun Mashettey said that he lost interest in life after the demise of his father. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande questions Vicky Jain if he needs break from her; netizens say 'They are behaving like a teenager couple'

Netizens react with shock and grief

The loss of an unborn baby is heart-breaking for any parent. Malak has impressed everyone with her sense of humour on the show. People are also finding her very pretty. It seems locals in Hyderabad have launched a campaign to ensure votes for Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

I like the friendly relation between #ArunMashettey and his wife! They're so endearing and so in love!? Respect for Arun Bhai is higher now!? #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #BB17 — Meghana Subramanian (@9tanky_meghana) January 11, 2024

#BiggBoss17 | In Dono Ne To Rula Diya.. Stay Strong Both Of You.. #ArunMashettey pic.twitter.com/8VZqe0BuLx — Bigg Boss 17 (@PrinceRuhan10) January 11, 2024

Heart Breaking ??? I knew this would be most painful, #ArunMashettey once you are out give ur wife all the love n care she will need this the most. Love to the unborn child & strength to u #BB17 #BB17onJioCinema #BiggBos17 https://t.co/q8JIXZlT03 — BLISS ?? (@geetahs29) January 11, 2024

#ArunMashettey got a bad news from wife about her miscarriage. He was totally broken after knowing about this news, he was happy to have a baby. The way his wife was consoling him >>> They both are so strong!! ?❤️#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/DKR65v7137 — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) January 11, 2024

Can we all agree that #ArunMashettey and his beautiful wife stole the show! Arun’s wife isadorable ..As a couple they are so lovely n endearing and really good comic timing also of both ..especially the mark on Arun’s shirt @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @iAmVJAndy — priyankap2413@gmail.com (@prinksp24) January 11, 2024

It seems Malak is of Arab origin. The couple have won a lot of hearts on the show. People can see a true sense of friendship in them. We hope that the couple stays strong and overcomes this period of loss.