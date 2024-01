Bigg Boss 17 will soon have its grand finale and we will get the winner of the show. The grand finale will happen on January 28. The show is getting good TRP numbers and is winning hearts. For now, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are in the house. We recently saw the family members of these contestants entering the show. They came to support their loved ones and also stayed in the house with everyone. Arun Mashettey's wife, Malak had entered the show with their daughter. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mother claims Ankita Lokhande is using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name for sympathy

Arun Mashettey's wife suffers miscarriage

Many videos went viral where the housemates were seen playing with his daughter and hugging her. There was a news that came out that Malav revealed about her miscarriage to Arun inside the house and he cried badly. Now, Malav Mashettey has reacted to reports. She confirmed that she informed Arun about her miscarriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's parents were against his marriage with Ankita Lokhande? His mother makes shocking revelation

Speaking to India Forums, she said that she informed Arun about the miscarriage she had during Diwali and she does not want to speak much about it as she has passed that part of herself. She said that she was happy to meet him in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage won't survive after the show, feels THIS ex-contestant

Trending Now

Arun's wife wants him to bring home the trophy

She added, "I had lost my baby. I want him to win the Trophy." Recently, it was being reported that the family members of contestants who have entered the house will also get a special power from Bigg Boss.

The family members will get the special power to eliminate one of the nominated contestants. Mannara, Arun, Abhishek, Samarth, Vicky and Ayesha have been nominated this week while Ankita and Isha are safe.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

We also saw some really ugly fights inside the house during the recent nomination task.