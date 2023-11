Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 17 is getting intense day by day. Well, the Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with many fights and controversies. Recently, Arun Mashetty passed a derogatory remark on Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain. He lost his temper after housemates called Arun a puppet. Salman later asked them to name a mastermind of the house between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. Arun lost his calm after his housemates called him a puppet and rushed to his room. He discussed the same with Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain breaks down meeting his mom; she asks him why he fights with Ankita Lokhande

Arun later said, 'Ye log kya meri baat kar rahe hai, khud ghar main couples ban ke aaye hai. Full chuma chati karte hai, yaha Kya baccha paida karne aaya hai.' Sunny was seen calming him down and also asked him to get back to the living room. But, Arun was still angry and upset with everyone. He also spoke his heart out about Sana Raees Khan and Khanzaadi's game. He said, 'Khanzaadi was the last person somebody wanted to mess with. However, now she is chasing Munawar and his game. This is so bad, ever since the rooms got changed, everyone is acting different. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui's secret code gets exposed by Salman Khan; netizens declare the former as 'mastermind'

Yesterday, Salman Khan schooled Munawar and Vicky over their monotonous game and called it faltu.