Bigg Boss 17 is already winning hearts. Even though the show has not begun yet but the talks about it have taken over the internet. It is already become everyone's favourite and netizens are excited to know who will be entering the show this season. The promos of the show have spoken a lot about the Dil, Dimaag and Dum theme of the season. The theme looks interesting and people want to know what all this means.

The house pictures of Bigg Boss 17 also released today and it is a dreamy house. The house has a European majestic look this time. Each and every corner of the house is larger than life. The house has three bedrooms divided as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 17?

The makers have two new rooms in the house this time. The archives room and the therapy room. Both these rooms are introduced for the first time in Indian Bigg Boss. Well, talking about the contestants, as per reports, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, Manasvi Mamgai and others have been approached for the show.

Sana Raees Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17?

However, the latest reports in entertainment news on social media suggest that Manasvi Mamgai has opted out of the show at the last minute. Well, but as per ETimes, the makers have already found her replacement. Yes, as per reports, Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan has been approached to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

She was locked in at the last minute. However, nothing is confirmed about the news yet. Recently, Salman Khan opened up about hosting Bigg Boss. He spoke about his connection with the show.

Speaking to IANS, he said that his journey with Bigg Boss has been nothing but a roller coaster ride. He shared that he has not only seen the show grow in scale but also in popularity. He added that the show's unpredictability will never change and also the love it gets from the audience.

About Bigg Boss 17, Salman shared that this time Bigg Boss will be playing the game with the contestants their way and everyone will get to see entertainment, emotions, and drama in whole new level because of the introduction of three game-changing mantras, Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

Bigg Boss 17 begins from October 15. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 will begin from 9pm tomorrow on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.