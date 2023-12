Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui has been in the news. He is considered one of the smartest players of the season and recently we saw Salman Khan calling him out for his boring game. A few days ago, actress Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She said that Munawar had proposed to her and also promised Nazila to marry her post Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan is set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. The promo is out now and she will enter the house today. In the promo, she said that she has a history with Munawar Faruqui. She said that Munawar is not at all what he portrays in the house. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show gets extension? Here's what we know

Now, Ayesha has opened up about Munawar again in an interview with TellyChakkar. She was asked if she will expose Munawar who is a strong contestant in the house. She said that she will expose Munawar in the show and she doesn't care if he is a strong contestant.

Ayesha Khan calls Munawar a black hearted person

She added, "For me, he has a black heart and I will confront him." She further said that she wants answers to her questions that why would someone lie on a public platform that you have a girlfriend and if that is not a lie then he lied to her and he will tell the audience the truth.

She said she will confront him for sure. She was further asked who would she build her alliance with in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said that she is not going inside to make any alliance. She said she is fine if she gets along with someone or else she will be playing alone.

Ayesha Khan believes Ankita is a good person

She added that Ankita Lokhande is a very good person at heart but her husband is spoiling her game. Ayesha also feels that Isha Malviya is sensible and makes her point. She also shared that Munawar is strong when it comes to fans but when it comes to game, Ankita and Isha are strong.

Ayesha believes Munawar's game is not strong and he has zero opinions about anything happening in the house. She also spoke about how she will handle Salman Khan's anger or advice. She said that whatever Salman Khan says may be on this matter or anything she will accept it. She added that she will try to change if she is wrong as Salman tells for everyone's good. This is a big story in TV news.

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house.