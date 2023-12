Bigg Boss 17 is headed for big drama as Ayesha Khan makes an entry and confronts Munawar Faruqui. She says that he had told her that he has broken up with Nazila Sitaishi. On the show, the Lock Upp winner has been pretending that he is still in love with Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha Khan has claimed that he was two-timing both the girls. It seems before Munawar Faruqui entered the house, Nazila Sitaishi had uploaded a pic with him. On seeing that pic, Ayesha Khan felt that it was indeed him. She tried to get a clarification from his manager but he did not respond to her. Later, she spoke to Nazila who confirmed it was indeed him. This is what Ayesha Khan has revealed to Pinkvilla in an interview... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Malhan, Aly Goni SLAMS makers for destroying Munawar Faruqui's image with entry of Ayesha Khan

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17 video of Ayesha Khan confronting Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui apologized to Ayesha Khan for cheating

Model Ayesha Khan also said that Munawar gave her a tearful apology for two-timing and expressed how he found her to be the perfect marriage material. He called her a beautiful human being inside out. She has also claimed that she has proof of the statements that he has made to woo her as a girlfriend. Throwing more light on his alleged womanizing ways, she termed him a liar and said that he would act lovey-dovey with multiple girls at the same time. He professed love to one, and labelled another as "marriage material". But she has said that they were in a non-committal relationship as she was busy with her career at that point. It seems he had also proposed for marriage. She said if she listed down his wrongdoings then it would be endless.

Munawar Faruqui accepts Ayesha Khan's claims

Munawar Faruqui accepted the allegations of Ayesha Khan. He confirmed that he was pretending on Bigg Boss 17 that he was still with Nazila. He admitted professing his love to Ayesha Khan and wearing a bracelet gifted by her to him. Netizens are slamming fans of Munawar Faruqui for defending him when it looks like he was clearly two-timing the women.