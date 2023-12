Bigg Boss 17 is rising high on the recent success the show has achieved after wild card contestant Ayesha Khan's entry. Ayesha accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating on her with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. On her entry, she warned Munawar that she would not spare him and make sure he paid for his mistakes. However, when Munawar mentally broke down, Ayesha promised the stand-up comedian turned reality star that she would never raise the past. Post that, both Munawar and Ayesha are seen on cordial terms. There are moments when the duo is even flirting with each other. Housemates, as well as viewers, thought that there was a scope for a love story between the them. However, Ayesha's recent claim that she doesn't want to keep in touch with Munawar after the show ends has surprised everyone.

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan wants to maintain distance from Munawar Faruqui after the show

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan was sitting with Aishwarya Sharma and Anurag Dobhal in the garden area. Aishwarya asks Ayesha what's her current equation with Munawar Faruqui is. To which Ayesha replies that there is no equation between them. The social media influencer further reveals that because she only knows Munawar from the outside world in the Bigg Boss house she has no other option but to have a conversation with him. However, she clearly stated that she doesn't wants to keep any association with Munawar in the outside world and feels that Munawar also doesn't wants to keep in touch with her after the show ends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan are in love? Isha Malviya feels so

Isha Malviya who is one of the closest friends of Munawar in the show was seen having a conversation with Ayesha Khan. The Udaariyaan actress stated that although Munawar is not accepting but it does seem that he has certainly developed some feelings for her (Ayesha). Isha mentions that it's high time Munawar accepts his feelings towards Ayesha, as the denial of the feeling will portray Munawar in a negative light. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui clarifies why he is bonding with Ayesha Khan after expose; netizens cannot digest the fake love angle