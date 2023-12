Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 has been very heavy on Munawar Faruqui. Well, that's because a court case was done on Munawar wherein all his mistakes and deeds were highlighted in front of everyone. Munawar has been a topic of discussion in the house ever since Ayesha Khan entered as a wildcard. Ayesha claimed that she wanted a public apology from Munawar since he was two-timing her with Nazila Sitaishi. Some serious allegations were levelled against Munawar. And in tomorrow's episode, that is, in Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will question Ayesha's motive. It will spiral down thereafter.

Ayesha Khan has a meltdown after Salman Khan questions her on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Tomorrow, Salman Khan will reprimand Ayesha Khan in front of everyone and on national television. The host, who is known for his no-nonsense attitude will question Ayesha Khan about her motive to enter Bigg Boss 17 house. Ayesha will tell him that she wanted an apology from Munawar Faruqui. To that, Salman sarcastically asks Ayesha whether she wanted an apology on national television. Salman says that from their equation, it doesn't look like Ayesha is angry with Munawar. He asks what kind of games are they both playing. Salman also asks Munawar why he is mum when he can say a lot of things in his shero-shayari.

Salman Khan asks Ayesha why didn't she wait till January and why she had to come on the show to get an apology. Well, netizens feel that Ayesha came on Bigg Boss to reap benefits from Munawar's popularity. Salman will directly accuse Ayesha of entering the house to gain visibility and attention. After that, we will see Ayesha Khan having a big breakdown in the bedroom. The promo then moves to Ankita Lokhande consoling Ayesha in the bedroom. Munawar Faruqui enters the bedroom but Ayesha Khan strongly rebukes him and tells him "Mujhe shakal nahi dikhana apni Muawar, please, aajke baad zindagi mein apni shakal mat dikhana." Munawar seems visibly shaken by her harsh behaviour and words.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo video here:

Watch this video of Munawar, Mannara and Ayesha here:

Ayesha Khan has been spending most of her time with Munawar inside the house despite claiming that she wants nothing to do with him. Well, it does look like she is here to just gain fame from Munawar so far. In the outside world, both Ayesha and Munawar have been getting flak.