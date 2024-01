Bigg Boss 17's latest Weekend Ka Vaar served intense drama to fans. Ayesha Khan was on Salman Khan's target as he slammed her for entering the house claiming that she wanted an apology from Munawar Faruqui. The drama intensified as Ayesha Khan cried inconsolably after Salman Khan stated that she entered the house to gain limelight. She cried so bad that she fainted inside the house and had to be rushed to the hospital. Salman Khan entered the house along with the doctors and he checked on her. Well, Ayesha Khan is back in the house and has already called for a war against Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek takes hilarious dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi; leaves him embarrassed [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan is back in the house

In a recent promo of the show, we see that all the contestants are happy and celebrating the New Year. Soon, an elimination takes place. Neil Bhatt gets eliminated after Rinku Dhawan. Later we see Ayesha Khan entering the house. She hugs all but is in no mood to forgive Munawar Faruqui for whatever happened. She is supposed to eat Khichdi and Ankita Lokhande says that Munawar Faruqui is making. She then refuses to eat food. Anurag Dhobal adds fuel to the fire. He calls out Munawar Faruqui for smiling when Ayesha Khan was rushed to the hospital. This leads to a major fight between Ayesha and Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha calls Munawar Faruqui a liar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan maintains stance even after Ayesha Khan falls unconscious; says 'Ye game mentally strong logon ke liye hai'

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Ayesha Khan appears to have re-entered the house only to expose Munawar Faruqui. But another twist is that a few hours later, fans could spot Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan chit-chatting. Mannara Chopra also comes and gives a good night hug to Ayesha Khan.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Will Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan be able to sort their differences? We'll have to wait and see.